Geddy Lee's Rush bandmate Alex Lifeson joins him at Toronto book tour stop

Rush's Geddy Lee wrapped the North American leg of his My Effin' Life book tour with an extra surprise for Rush fans. The rocker's appearance at Massey Hall in Toronto on Thursday, December 8, featured a very special guest, his Rush bandmate Alex Lifeson.

Fan-shot footage posted to YouTube shows Lifeson signing in for duty, with the crowd going wild with applause and cheers as his name appeared onscreen.

According to the Canadian outlet The Globe and Mail, the pair chatted about their history, sharing stories of the band's formation and their first meeting with drummer Neil Peart. They also briefly discussed Peart's battle with cancer and the band's final tour.

“Towards the end, it became sadder it was coming to a close,” Lifeson shared.

As for the big question of whether they plan to perform together again, they didn’t make any formal announcements, but they did suggest that it may happen at some point.

While this was the final North American stop on the My Effin' Life book tour, Geddy still has a few more stops to go. The tour hits Sheffield, England, on Wednesday, December 13.

