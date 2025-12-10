Gene Simmons apologizes for his comments about Ace Frehley's death

Musicians Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley at Walt Grace Vintage on January 27, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Weiss/Getty Images)

KISS' Gene Simmons is apologizing for comments he made about the death of his bandmate Ace Frehley.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Simmons blamed Frehley's death on his own "bad decisions."

"He refused [advice] from people that cared about him – including yours truly – to try to change his lifestyle," Simmons said. "In and out of bad decisions. Falling down the stairs — I’m not a doctor — doesn’t kill you. There may have been other issues, and it breaks my heart."

He added, "The saddest thing – you reap what you shall sow, unfortunately."

Simmons is regretting his comments and has posted an apology on X.

"On reflection, I was wrong for using the words I used. I humbly apologize," he wrote. "My hand to God i didn’t intended to hurt Ace or his legacy but upon rereading my words, I see how it hurt everyone. Again, I apologize. I’ve always loved Ace. Always."

Frehley died Oct. 16 at the age of 64.

