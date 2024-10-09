Gene Simmons blasted for 'Dancing with the Stars' appearance

Gene Simmons was the guest judge for Dancing with the Stars' hair metal night Tuesday, and it apparently didn't go over so well with the public.

Several folks took to social media to complain that Simmons scored dancers too low, and that his critiques were “creepy” and focused too much on how the dancers looked, not on their actual dancing.

"Shame on Gene Simmons for treating this like a beauty pageant," one person commented on social media. "Never have him on the show again. EVER. He ruined it. #gross #DWTS."

Another added, "it's only the first dance and i'm already over gene simmons being a creep."

"What was up with Gene Simmons scoring being all over the place?" another noted. "Stick with guest judges that understand the dancing process and the scoring process."

The episode kicked off with the dancers performing to KISS’ hit tune “Rock and Roll All Nite," with the show featuring dances to such hair metal tunes as Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer” and “You Give Love A Bad Name,” Warrant’s “Cherry Pie,” Europe’s “The Final Countdown” and Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It."

