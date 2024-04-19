Gene Simmons to play first post-KISS show at new Rock & Brews opening

Gene Simmons is getting ready to return to the stage for the first time since KISS wrapped their End of The Road tour at New York's Madison Square Garden in December.

Simmons will perform with the Gene Simmons Band at the grand opening of the Rock & Brews Restaurant and Concert Bar within the ilani Casino Resort in Ridgefield, Washington.

Simmons, who is a co-founder of Rock & Brews with his KISS bandmate Paul Stanley, tells ABC Audio fans should expect a fun show.

“There are no rules, which is my favorite thing in life. Anything is bound to happen,” Simmons shares. “I may jump off the stage and get into the audience. We may pull some folks out of the audience. You want to sing ‘I Was Made For Lovin’ You’? Here's the mic. Good luck.”

He also teases some possible treats for KISS fans, sharing, “We get a chance to play songs KISS has never played and some songs have never been recorded. So it's a very exciting event."

Gene Simmons Band will hit the stage at Rock & Brews on April 23 at 8 p.m., with the show free and open to the public.

This is the 24th Rock & Brews location and features a 10,000-square-foot space, with concert bar and live music stage, along with more than 1,000 square feet of LED screens playing music videos and sports. There’s also custom art celebrating the Pacific Northwest music scene, and even a guitar throne for selfies.

Following the performance, Gene Simmons Band will play the Summer Breeze Open Air Festival in São Paulo, Brazil, on April 26. They'll launch a European tour on July 27 in Kuopio, Finland. A complete list of dates can be found at genesimmons.com.

