Gene Simmons stands by his $12,000 roadie experience

Gene Simmons made headlines when it was revealed he was offering up the chance to be his roadie for a day to a fan willing to shell out $12,495 for the experience. While many fans were shocked by the price tag, the KISS rocker says he thinks it's totally worth it.

"When I was a kid and went to see shows, I was always curious, 'What's it like when they're in a hotel? What's it like when the stage is set up? What's it like being onstage when they're performing and seeing the audience from the stage?'" Simmons tells The New York Post. "I decided, 'You know what, nobody's ever done it. Why not open the idea to be my personal roadie for the day?'"

"The Ultimate Gene Simmons Experience" is only available to one person per show, but that person will become a member of the Gene Simmons Band crew for the entire day. They'll help load in and set up for the show, and get a GSB crew member shirt, hat and laminate.

Plus, the purchaser and their guest will get some personal time with Simmons and receive a signed bass guitar Simmons used for rehearsals.

“You meet at the hotel where you have breakfast together or, you know, whatever floats your boat,” Simmons tells the paper. “You ride with me to the gig. You can set up amplifiers and drums to your heart’s content. You’re onstage, right offstage to my right. You can video the crowds, whatever. And I pull you onstage to sing a song with me.”

More info can be found at genesimmonsaxe.com.

After postponing several tour dates scheduled for April, the Gene Simmons Band is set to kick off their tour on May 2 in Peachtree City, Georgia. A complete list of dates can be found at GeneSimmons.com.

