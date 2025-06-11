Genesis delays 50th anniversary 'The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway' box set release

Genesis has once again pushed back the release of the box set celebrating the 50th anniversary of their sixth studio album, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway.

The band originally announced the box set in November 2024 for a planned March 2025 release. It was then delayed until June, and now they've announced it won’t be coming out until the fall.

"We deeply apologise to fans who've been kept in The Waiting Room to receive their orders," Genesis shares on Instagram. "Due to unforeseen production issues, the release planned for June 13 has unfortunately been delayed until late Autumn 2025."

"We understand you've been patiently Counting Out Time, and will update with a final delivery date as soon as it is available," they add.

The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition, created with input from the band's members — Tony Banks, Phil Collins, Peter Gabriel, Steve Hackett and Mike Rutherford — will include the remastered album, done at Abbey Road Studios; a Blu-ray with Dolby Atmos mixes, done under the supervision of Gabriel and Banks; and never-before-released demos. The set will also include The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway Live At The Shrine Auditorium, recorded Jan. 24, 1975.

There’s also a 60-page coffee table book, featuring interviews with all five band members, as well as previously unseen photos.

Released Nov. 22, 1974, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway was a concept album based on an idea by Gabriel, about a Puerto Rican youth named Rael who goes on a journey of self-discovery. During the tour for the album, Gabriel announced to the band he was leaving Genesis once the tour was over.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.