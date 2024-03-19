Genesis releasing 'Turn It On Again: The Hits' on vinyl for the first time

Genesis is set to reissue their 1999 compilation, Turn it On Again: The Hits, in celebration of its 25th anniversary.

The album will be released May 3 on CD and as a two-LP black vinyl set, marking its first vinyl release. It will also be issued as a special edition two-LP Invisible Touch clear vinyl set. All editions will include artwork similar to the original release, with the band's name made up of letters from previous album covers.

Originally released in October 1999, Turn it On Again: The Hits features 18 Genesis classics, including "Abacab," "Turn It On Again," "Mama," "Misunderstanding," "Throwing it All Away," "Invisible Touch," "Land of Confusion," "In Too Deep" and "Tonight, Tonight, Tonight."

All formats are available for preorder now. Here is the track list for Turn It On Again: The Hits:

"Turn It On Again"

"Invisible Touch"

"Mama"

"Land of Confusion"

"I Can't Dance"

"Follow You Follow Me"

"Hold On my Heart"

"Abacab"

"I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)"

"No Son of Mine"

"Tonight, Tonight, Tonight"

"In Too Deep"

"Congo"

"Jesus He Knows Me"

"That's All"

"Misunderstanding"

"Throwing It All Away"

"The Carpet Crawlers 1999"

