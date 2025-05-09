Genesis’ Steve Hackett to release live album in July

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett is set to release a live recording from his U.K. tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of the legendary Genesis concept album The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway.

The Lamb Stands Up Live at the Royal Albert Hall was recorded in October 2024 at the famed London venue, and features select tracks from the 1974 Genesis album, as well as other Genesis tunes and Hackett solo material.

"I was so happy to revisit the Lamb on tour. The Royal Albert Hall evening was particularly memorable," says Hackett. "It is my favorite London venue and the atmosphere there that night was absolutely electric… I was really pleased that everyone in the band and the performing guests pulled it off with flying colors!"

As a preview, Hackett has released a performance of the classic album's title track.

The Lamb Stands Up Live at the Royal Albert Hall will be released July 11 as a special edition 2-CD+Blu-ray set, as well as on vinyl as a deluxe 4-LP set. Both are available for preorder now.

Hackett is set to revisit The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway once again this fall when he brings his Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights and Solo tour to North America. The trek kicks off Oct. 4 in Ithaca, New York, and wraps Nov. 22 in Portland, Oregon. A complete list of dates can be found at hackettsongs.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.