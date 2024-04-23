Geoff Downes-led Asia announces dates for The Heat of the Moment tour

Asia is ready to hit the road again. The band, led by keyboardist and original member Geoff Downes, just announced dates for The Heat of the Moment tour.

Downes says the idea for the tour came after performing at August's tribute concert to Asia's late lead singer John Wetton, who passed away in 2017. There, Downes performed Asia hits with John Mitchell, who previously performed with the John Wetton Band, Icon and newcomer Harry Whitley.

“And so it was that the John Wetton tribute last August really reminded me how much Asia’s music belongs on the stage,” he says. “The response to it all was literally…spine-tingling.”

Mitchell and Whitley will join Downes for the new tour, along with Virgil Donati on drums. The 21-city trek, with special guests Focus, Martin Turner of Wishbone Ash and Curved Air, kicks off July 3 in Ridgefield, Connecticut, and wraps July 31 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

"I am convinced that John (Wetton’s) spirit is with us as we set out on this new adventure," Downes shares. "After all, it is the Year of the Dragon - just as it was in 1982, when we released our first Asia album. It’s as though it was meant to be. Looking forward to seeing you there, my friends – bring it on!”

