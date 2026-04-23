Get $30 tickets for John Mellencamp, Rod Stewart & more with Live Nation's Summer of Live promo

Live Nation is once again giving fans a way to enjoy live music this summer without breaking the bank.

The concert promoter is set to launch what they're calling the Summer of Live, offering $30 all-in concert tickets to over 4,000 shows.

The promotion includes tickets for artists like John Mellencamp, Rod Stewart, John Fogerty, Paul Simon, The Black Crowes, James Taylor, Chicago and Styx, Deep Purple, Sammy Hagar, Santana and The Doobie Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner, The Guess Who, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, Mötley Crüe and more.

The promotion runs from April 29 to May 5 at LiveNation.com/SummerofLive. After picking a show, there will be the option for tickets labeled "Summer of Live Promotion," to add to your cart.

There’s also an option for early access for Live Nation All Access members starting Thursday, April 23, and T-Mobile members starting Tuesday, April 28, at 10 a.m. local time.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.