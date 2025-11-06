Gibson announces guitar collection inspired by ﻿'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere'

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN Jeremy Allen White and Bruce Springsteen on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

You may not be able to play guitar like Bruce Springsteen, but now you can get closer to playing like Jeremy Allen White playing Bruce Springsteen.

Gibson has announced a collection of acoustic guitars in connection with new movie Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, in which White portrays The Boss as he records his 1982 album, Nebraska.

The line includes guitars featured in and inspired by the movie, including models of the Gibson SJ-200. Springsteen used a late-1950s Gibson SJ-200 on Nebraska, and gifted one to White for the filming of Deliver Me From Nowhere.

For more info on the guitar collection, visit Gibson.com.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is in theaters now.

