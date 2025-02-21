Gibson debuts new Eric Clapton 1958 Les Paul Custom guitar

Gibson has revealed another custom guitar, this time inspired by one of Eric Clapton's legendary guitars.

The Eric Clapton 1958 Les Paul Custom is a tribute to Clapton's original Cream-era 1958 Les Paul Custom, which he performed on throughout the '60s and '70s, and then gifted to legendary guitarist Albert Lee in 1979, who still uses it to this day.

The new guitar features Murphy Lab aging to replicate the exact aging and wear patterns created by Clapton and Lee, and features a one-piece, all-mahogany body, with a mahogany neck with an ebony fretboard. There’s also a second pickguard that’s signed by both Clapton and Lee.

The Eric Clapton 1958 Les Paul Custom is available now at Gibson.com, Guitar Center and the Gibson Garage Nashville and London, and will be available nationwide starting Tuesday.

