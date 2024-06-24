Gibson debuts new Jeff Beck “Yardburst” 1959 Les Paul Standard on late rocker’s 80th birthday

Gibson is celebrating Jeff Beck on what would have been the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer’s 80th birthday.

The guitar company just debuted the new Jeff Beck “Yardburst” 1959 Les Paul Standard in a dark cherry red sunburst finish, aged to match the guitar Jeff played during his time with the Yardbirds. Described as a “faithful recreation” of Jeff’s guitar, only 130 are being hand made by the experts at the Gibson Custom Shop in Nashville in honor of Gibson’s 130th anniversary.

“Jeff was enormously proud to have owned the original of this guitar,” says Beck’s wife, Sandra Beck. “He was aware and fully supportive of the amazing job and love that Gibson Custom provided to create this instrument and would have hoped that this guitar will give hours of pleasure to those who play it.”

"Jeff was a trailblazer, the guitar hero of our guitar heroes and admired by his contemporaries," Cesar Gueikian, CEO of Gibson, adds. "Jeff played an instrumental role in the cultural significance of the Gibson Les Paul early in his career during the Yardbursts' era. Just like Jeff was influenced by Les Paul, he influenced many iconic musicians to create their art with a Gibson Les Paul. We are proud to pay tribute to Jeff."

The Jeff Beck "Yardburst" 1959 Les Paul Standard sells for almost $10,000. More info can be found at gibson.com.

