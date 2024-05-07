Glendale, Arizona, welcomes The Rolling Stones with a street named in their honor

The Rolling Stones bring their '24 Hackney Diamonds tour to Glendale, Arizona, on Tuesday, May 7, and the city is welcoming them with open arms. In fact, the band revealed on their Instagram that Glendale has renamed a street in their honor.

“If you’re in Glendale AZ for the Stones show tonight be sure to head to Satisfaction Way!” they share. “The city has ceremonially renamed a portion of 95th Avenue in Westgate Entertainment District in honour of the Rolling Stones being the first act ever to bring three separate stadium tours to State Farm Stadium and Glendale!”

The Stones previously played the stadium in 2019 and 2006.

And that’s not all. In honor of their tour stop, Glendale’s Mayor Jerry Weiers also proclaimed May 7 “Ruby Tuesday," after the band's 1967 song.

The Stones kicked off their tour on April 28 in Houston, Texas, with dates set to run through July 17 in Santa Clara, California. A complete list of shows can be found at rollingstones.com.

