Glenn Hughes to release first solo album in nine years this fall

Former Deep Purple singer/bassist Glenn Hughes is set to release his first new solo album in almost a decade.

The rocker has announced he'll drop his 15th studio album, Chosen, on Sept. 5. He's previewing the record with the release of the title track to digital services, along with an accompanying music video.

"Songwriting is deeply personal to me, and l generally write and record when I have something to say," he shares. "When writing Chosen, I went back to my life drawing board, writing about the human condition, love, hope, faith, and acceptance. I write about how I feel on the inside and not externally."

He adds, "My life is lived from within, in the present moment. It’s an album of soul food, and I’ve never been so grateful, right here, on planet earth. Music is the healer!"

Chosen, Hughes' first solo album since 2016's Resonate, is available for preorder now.

Hughes is set to hit the road in support of the album this fall with a European tour that kicks off Sept. 2 in the Netherlands. A complete list of dates can be found at GlennHughes.com.

