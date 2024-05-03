Governor Ron DeSantis signs legislation to protect Florida consumers, teachers, and employees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB 989 and HB 1291 into law on Thursday.

The new legislations are meant to protect Florida consumers, teachers, and employees from being forced to adopt ideologies or reflect a preferred political behavior.

Speaking in Jacksonville, from the VyStar Tower, the Governor said these protections for consumers provide recourse for individuals who believe they have been “de-banked” for political reasons.

DeSantis said it protects teachers by ensuring they are not subjected to trainings that teach an ideology of hate, but instead focus on achieving academic content.

Finally, the Governor said employees are protected by taking steps to prevent ideological discrimination or harassment in the workplace.

“We reject a global elite trying to force their ideology on us by capturing major institutions,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We are not going to allow big banks to discriminate based on someone’s political or religious beliefs, and we will continue to fight back against indoctrination in education and the workplace.”

The World Economic Forum’s agenda, favored by elites in Davos, is dead on arrival in Florida. pic.twitter.com/wN2sxLttPm — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 2, 2024

HB 989 does the following:

Increases protection for customers of financial institutions operating in Florida from unwarranted account cancellations and restrictions through a coordinated complaint and investigatory process within the Office of Financial Regulation.

Removes Florida’s exclusive preference of holding public funds with banks, particularly with out-of-state big banks, by allowing community-based credit unions to hold public funds.

Permits the Chief Financial Officer to have a dedicated consumer-liaison for assistance dealing with the Federal Internal Revenue Service.

HB 1291 does the following:

Prohibits teacher preparation programs from indoctrinating prospective teachers by teaching distorted versions of significant historical events; and

Prevents the infusion of identity politics in teaching methods and prohibits instructing that theories such as systemic racism, sexism, oppression, and privilege are inherent in America’s institutions.

“Government entities should have more tools in their toolbox for maximizing taxpayer returns, and by opening it up to credit unions, we’ll not only bolster competition, but give banks more incentive to drop the woke-nonsense and focus on returns. Thanks to Governor DeSantis, Florida is where woke goes to die, and we were proud to partner with him and his team in getting this important legislation over the finish line,” said Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

Watch full press conference below:

Governor DeSantis Signs Legislation to Protect Floridians from the Agenda of the Global Elites https://t.co/mOfvArJchT — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 2, 2024

