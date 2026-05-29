Gov't Mule announces Dreaming the Same Dream tour with Ziggy Marley

Gov't Mule's Warren Haynes appears at the Tenth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert for God’s Love We Deliver at The Beacon Theatre on March 05, 2026 in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God's Love We Deliver)

Gov't Mule has announced a U.S. tour with Ziggy Marley.

The joint outing runs from Sept. 23 in New York City to Oct. 17 in Irving, Texas. It's dubbed the Dreaming the Same Dream tour after the song "Dreaming the Same Dream," which Mule frontman Warren Haynes wrote with Marley.

"I'm really looking forward to the tour with Ziggy Marley," Haynes says in a statement. "We've known each other a long time and have shared the stage a few times but never done a tour together. There's definitely an overlap between the two audiences, but I think a lot of Mule fans will be hearing Ziggy for the first time and a lot of Ziggy fans will be hearing Mule for the first time, which is great."

"It's gonna be a great jam session being on tour with Warren and the crew," Marley adds. "I'm looking forward to the vibes."

Presales begin June 3 at noon ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on June 5 at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Mule.net.

You can also catch Gov't Mule on tour throughout the summer, including dates with Joe Bonamassa.

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