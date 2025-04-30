Gov’t Mule announces dates for Island Exodus 16

Looks like Warren Haynes and Gov't Mule will once again be heading to Jamaica next year.

The band has shared a save-the-date announcement for Island Exodus 16, their annual music festival that launched in 2010.

The 2026 festival will take place Jan. 15-19 at a new resort, Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters in Trelawny/Montego Bay, Jamaica. The move was prompted by the closing of Jewel Runaway Bay, the resort they’d been using for the past nine festivals.

According to the band, the new location "offers an elevated experience for all attendees and musicians" and "checks all the boxes" of improvements fans have been asking for in post-event surveys.

A lineup and sale information is expected at a later date.

Last year's Island Exodus Festival featured three two-set beachfront concerts from Gov't Mule, plus a headlining afternoon solo set from Haynes. Other artists on the bill included Drive-By Truckers, Karina Rykman, Big Sugar and Ron Holloway.

