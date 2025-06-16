Gov’t Mule announces dates for the Back in the Saddle tour

Gov't Mule has announced dates for a new tour.

As part of their continued 30th anniversary celebration, the band will head out on the Back in the Saddle tour, which will hit the East Coast and Midwest. The tour kicks off Aug. 27 in Milwaukee and will wrap Oct. 28 in Reading, Pennsylvania.

"How has it been 30 years since Gov't Mule's first album came out? It's kinda crazy to believe – time really does fly when you're doing what you love!" shares frontman Warren Haynes. "It's also hard to believe that it's been over a year since the last Mule tour." He notes that he and the band "are chomping at the bit to be back out there celebrating this monumental anniversary with our amazing fans."

A Gov’t Mule fan club presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, with other presales beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public Friday, also at 10 a.m. local time.

Gov't Mule's next performance is July 24 at FloydFest 25 - Aurora in Floyd County, Virginia. A complete list of dates can be found at Mule.net.

