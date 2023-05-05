Gov’t Mule drops “Same As it Ever Was,” from upcoming album 'Peace...Like A River'

Gov't Mule is giving fans another taste of their upcoming record, Peace…Like A River, which drops June 16. The band just shared the new single "Same As It Ever Was," the opening track of the album.

"'Same As It Ever Was' is such an opus, an expansive piece," Warren Haynes shares. "Life throws challenges at you when you least expect it. We've all dealt with what in some cases seem like insurmountable hardships, but in my lifetime, the pandemic is the first time that the entire planet went through it together."

He adds, “The whole message of the tune is we’ve come a long way, but now we’re on the other side and life is normal, life is good. Same as it ever was.”

Gov't Mule launches their spring tour on Friday, May 5, at Jazz Fest in New Orleans, with special guests George Porter Jr. and Runnin' Pardners. They are also set to play a special show Friday, May 12, at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, which will feature surprise guests. The show will be livestreamed for free to subscribers on nugs.net.

And later this summer they'll launch their Dark Side of the Mule tour, featuring a tribute to Pink Floyd's classic album The Dark Side of the Moon. It kicks off July 29 in Bethel, New York. A complete list of Gov't Mule tour dates can be found at mule.net.

