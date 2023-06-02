Gov’t Mule release new 'Peace…Like A River' track, “Made My Peace”

Gov't Mule's new album, Peace…Like A River, is due out later this month, and they've just shared another track from the record.

The latest single is "Made My Peace," which frontman Warren Haynes says "portrays the most Beatles influence we've ever utilized on a recording."

“It deals with a lot of different aspects of what we’ve all gone through. It touches on the emotions I was having to get past with the loss of my dad, who was an extremely important figure in my life,” Haynes shares of the song. “There are several songs that reflect on loss, but more in a way of making the future count. Taking the rest of your life and looking at it with a fresher, more aggressively positive attitude.”

This is the third song Gov't Mule has released from Peace…Like A River, following "Same As It Ever Was" and "Dreaming Out Loud." The album, which drops June 16, is available for preorder now.

Ahead of the release, Gov't Mule will launch their summer headlining tour on June 9 in Jacksonville, Oregon. A complete list of dates can be found at mule.net.

