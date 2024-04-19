Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes pays tribute to “mentor” Dickey Betts

Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes has paid tribute to Allman Brothers Band co-founder Dickey Betts, who passed away April 18 at the age of 80.

"Such a huge loss. Not only for our musical family, but for the world of music in general," Haynes, who joined the Allman Brothers in 1989, shares on Instagram. "Aside from being a huge, major influence on my music from before I picked up a guitar, Dickey was the one person I credit for everything amazing that happened in my career."

Haynes writes of listening to Allman Brothers' Live at Filmore East as he started playing guitar. "Listening as a kid I had no idea that one day our paths would cross and that he would become a mentor to me," he shares, calling Dickey "a presence that loomed larger than life."

Haynes was in Dickey’s band for over two years before joining the Allman Brothers, where he says he felt challenged by up his game.

“Dickey Betts and I created a lot of great music together and what I took from him was a major contribution in my life,” he shares. “It did not take long once I joined his band to realize, standing next to him with that beautiful tone, that I had a lot to work to do on both with my tone and with my style."

He adds, “It was amazingly intimidating to stand there night after night realizing how far I had to go. He threw me in the lake and I had to learn to swim. I am forever grateful for that 'once in a lifetime' opportunity.”

Also paying tribute is Allman Brothers guitarist Derek Trucks and his wife and performing partner, Susan Tedeschi, who simply wrote, "One of the best to ever do it. Rest easy Dickey."

