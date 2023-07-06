Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes announces only solo show of 2023

Gov't Mule has a busy touring schedule ahead of them this year, but frontman Warren Haynes is finding time to fit in a solo show.

The rocker just announced he’ll be playing The Clubhouse in East Hampton, New York, on August 25, which he’s billing as his only solo show of 2023.

"Solo shows are special to me, and I believe to the fans as well, because it allows me to explore my catalog in different and unique ways. I try to play at least a few each year," he shares on Instagram. "With all my other touring for the remainder of the year, I'm only able to do this one solo show in East Hampton, NY at The Clubhouse on August 25th. Since this will be my only solo show for 2023, I'm going to make it count!"

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, July 7, at 12 p.m. ET at murmrr.com.

As for Gov't Mule, they kick off their Dark Side of the Mule tour on July 22 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The trek will feature the band playing a set of their own music, along with a tribute to Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon. A complete list of dates can be found at mule.net.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.