Graham Nash on David Crosby: ‘I miss David terribly’

Graham Nash is opening up about his relationship with his late bandmate David Crosby in a new interview with Mojo magazine.

“I think of David every time I drive through Van Cortlandt Park [in the Bronx],” Nash tells the mag. “Don’t forget: It’s David Van Cortlandt Crosby,” referring to the late rocker’s full name.

He adds, “I miss David terribly.”

Nash has previously said that before Crosby’s January 2023 death, he tried to reach out to Nash to mend their fractured relationship and that they had a FaceTime call planned, but Crosby died before it happened.

Asked what he would have said to Crosby, Nash shares, “I think that really small things got in the way, small attitudes.” He called Crosby “a brilliant musician and thinker – and his own worst enemy."

“When David was joyful, the entire room lit up,” he says. “But it could be instantly darkened by something he said.”

As he’s said in the past, Nash maintains that since Crosby was “the very heart” of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, the surviving members — Nash, Stephen Stills and Neil Young — likely won’t play together again as a group, although he does miss some aspects of their collaboration.

“I miss witnessing greatness – when you stand in the middle of Stephen and Neil and they’re talking to each other on their guitars, or Crosby’s singing the s*** out of one of his songs,” he says. “There was a certain magic that is not there anymore. I miss seeing that creative streak spontaneously happening in front of me.”

