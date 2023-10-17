Graham Nash is the latest artist to sell his music catalog

Graham Nash is the latest rock star to sell his music catalog. Variety reports the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has made a deal with Irving Azoff's Iconic Artist Group, putting them in charge of his musical legacy.

There's no word on how much his catalog sold for, but it is said to include his solo work and his music with The Hollies as well as his work with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and any variations of that group.

“I’m looking forward to working with the Iconic team on various projects to further the legacy of CSN’s music and my own,” Nash shared.

Azoff called the musician “an incredible talent and a true friend” and teased what may be in store for the future. “Without giving too much away, I will say there is a wealth of material in both Graham’s vault and the CSN archives that I’m incredibly excited about and fans will be too. Stay tuned," he shared.

Two of Nash's bandmates, the late David Crosby and Stephen Stills, also sold their catalog's to Iconic: Crosby in March 2021 and Stills in June 2022. Neil Young sold 50% of his catalog rights to Hipgnosis in January 2021.

