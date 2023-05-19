Graham Nash to salute late bandmate David Cosby with archival releases

After years of estrangement, Graham Nash has said he and his former Crosby, Stills and Nash bandmate David Crosby were approaching reconciliation when Crosby died in January. Now, he's planning two releases that will celebrate their work together.

According to Billboard, Nash plans to release a compilation of other artists' songs on which he and Crosby made guest appearances. He also wants to put out a recording from a concert they did in Padua, Italy, in 2011 that he says "knocks me on my a**."

Nash, whose new album, Now, is out Friday, tells Billboard, "It's all sad, but I choose to only try to remember the good stuff, the good times we had, the good music that we made, 'cause the rest is just s*****, silly teenage stuff."

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is touring a show he calls Sixty Years of Songs and Stories, with West Coast dates set for next month and more North American dates in the fall.

“I just want people to know you can still rock at 81," Nash says. "I’ve made some fine music in my life, with my fantastic musical partners. And I feel there’s still more of it coming.”

