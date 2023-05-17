Graham Nash on writing political songs: “I have a right to speak my mind”

Graham Nash's new album, Now, comes out Friday, May 19, and he isn't afraid to sing about what's bothering him about the current political climate in America.

In an interview with USA Today, Nash says he's "very disappointed in America and particularly Republicans on their insatiable desire to please (Donald) Trump. I don't understand it."

And while some artists may worry about alienating fans with their political opinions, the 81-year-old Nash doesn’t seem to worry about that.

“Yeah well, I have a right to speak my mind. No one has to agree and no one has to listen,” he says. “But I live in America and have since 1968 and I love this country. It has its faults, but it has so much more going for it.”

Nash also talks about the loss of his friend and bandmate David Crosby, who died in January just when they were starting to mend their broken relationship.

“I’m beginning to really make the choice of trying to remember the good stuff because the bad stuff is not worth it,” he says. “I want to remember the good music we made ... I see his face everywhere.”

Nash is currently on a solo tour. He plays New York's City Winery on Wednesday, May 17. A complete list of dates can be found at grahamnash.com.

