Graham Nash announces new fall tour dates

The news comes as Nash is expected to make an appearance at a special Crosby, Stills & Nash tribute concert taking place May 13 at Carnegie Hall. The Music of Crosby Stills & Nash will also feature Todd Rundgren, Iron & Wine, Rickie Lee Jones, Grace Potter, Yola, Shawn Colvin, Real Estate and Neal Francis.
Nash is also set to kick off a summer leg of his An Evening of Songs & Stories tour on August 3 in Boulder, Colorado. A complete list of dates can be found at grahamnash.com.
