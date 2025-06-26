Grahame Lesh & Friends to celebrate 60th anniversary of the Grateful Dead with San Francisco concert series

While Dead & Company are playing three nights in San Francisco in August to mark the Grateful Dead's 60th anniversary, those won't be the only shows celebrating the band's enduring legacy.

Grahame Lesh & Friends are set to host a three-night concert series, The Heart of Town, put on by The San Francisco Giants and Relix. The concerts will take place July 31-Aug. 2 at San Francisco's Pier 48 in Mission Rock, near Oracle Park.

Grahame, son of the late Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh, will be joined on the bill by Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith of Dawes, John Medeski, Duane Betts, Neal Francis and others.

While the July 31 show starts at 8 p.m., the Aug. 1 and 2 shows coincide with the first two nights of Dead & Company’s Golden Gate Park stand, so they won’t start until 11 p.m. As a press release notes, this way "the music never stops."

"I'm so thrilled to be among the countless Deadheads flocking to beautiful San Francisco to celebrate 60 years of the Grateful Dead - the timeless music of my father Phil and his dear friends - in Golden Gate Park with Dead & Company," Grahame shares. "And I know that San Francisco will be filled with that music all weekend. I’m honored to contribute to that with all of my friends at The Heart of Town."

Various presales will kick off Friday at 10 a.m. PT, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Monday at 10 a.m. PT. There will also be three-day passes available, which go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

