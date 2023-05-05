Grateful Dead & Sanuk team up for new summer shoe collection

Sanuk

By Jill Lances

Dead & Company is getting ready to kick off their final tour with a set at the New Orleans Jazz Fest Saturday, May 6, and there's no doubt many fans will be decked out in their best Grateful Dead gear. Well, now they can represent their favorite band on their feet, as well.

The shoe company Sanuk has teamed up with the Dead for a new capsule collection, featuring 12 styles of men's and women’s summer shoes — six each — which feature vintage-inspired Dead-themed patches, like their Deadhead logo, dancing bears and lighting bolt.

All shoes in the limited edition Sanuk x Grateful Dead capsule collection are made from natural, repurposed and eco-minded materials, with hemp the main material used. By using hemp for the product, Sanuk has already been able to save 137 million gallons of water and 396,000 millijoules of energy. Plus, they’ve reduced their CO2 equivalent emissions by 82,000 pounds.

The Sanuk x Grateful Dead collection is on sale now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

