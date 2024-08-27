Grateful Dead rolling out new vintage of Gnarly Head wines in September

The Grateful Dead is offering fans some more wine options to enjoy.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have announced a third set of limited-edition wines through their collaboration with Gnarly Head, including new vintages of their Old Vine Zinfandel and cabernet sauvignon, as well as a first-ever white option, a chardonnay.

All three bottles feature holographic labels with iconic Grateful Dead imagery. The Gnarly Head x Grateful Dead Chardonnay features the “Steal Your Face” logo, with a hologram skull on the front, while the Gnarly Head x Grateful Dead Cabernet Sauvignon has the same label but on a darker bottle. Finally, the Gnarly Head x Grateful Dead Old Vine Zinfandel is decorated with a skull and roses figure that comes out of the trunk of a tree.

“Those who love the Grateful Dead love and appreciate a unique experience and, like the sound of the Dead, Gnarly Head wines offer a distinct wine experience with its high-quality,California-grown varietals,” Grateful Dead archivist and legacy manager David Lemieux shares. “We hope the third release of this fantastic Limited-Edition collection continues to give wine and music fans a unique sipping experience."

The new Gnarly Head x Grateful Dead vintages will be available nationwide starting in September.

