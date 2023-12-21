Grateful Dead welcomes the winter solstice with new playlist

December 21 is the first day of winter, and the Grateful Dead is helping welcome the season by treating fans to a winter solstice playlist.

The band announced the new playlist on Instagram, which is made up of "over 16 hours of the best and longest versions of essential Dead tracks - roughly the same amount of darkness we'll see during the Winter Solstice!"

The playlist includes performances from the '70s and '80s, including live versions of such songs as “Playing in the Band,” “Shakedown Street,” “Scarlet Begonias,” “Fire on the Mountain,” “Sugar Magnolia,” “Casey Jones,” “Truckin’” and “Not Fade Away."

There are also various jams and solos, including a Watkins Glen soundcheck jam from 1973, a Phil Lesh solo from Rochester, New York, in 1977 and a "Mind Left Body Jam" from Oklahoma City in 1973.

The Grateful Dead winter solstice playlist is available now to stream on Spotify, Apple Music and more.

