Grateful Dead releases live track from upcoming 'Wake of the Flood' 50th anniversary edition

Grateful Dead have shared a new track off the band's upcoming 50th anniversary deluxe reissue of their album Wake of the Flood.

The band just released a live version of "Mississippi Half-Step Uptown Toodeloo," recorded November 1, 1973, at Northwestern University's McGaw Memorial Hall. It's part of the deluxe edition's bonus disc, which features the complete Northwestern concert.

Released in 1973, Wake of the Flood was the first album released on the band's own record label, Grateful Dead Records. Featuring new members Keith and Donna Godchaux, it was also the first album released following the death of founding member Ron "Pigpen" McKernan and the temporary departure of drummer Mickey Hart.

Wake of the Flood (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) is set to drop September 29, digitally and as a two-CD set. It will also be reissued on 180-gram black vinyl, plus there will be a limited-edition "coke bottle clear vinyl" exclusive to Barnes & Noble and a 12-inch limited-edition vinyl picture disc. Additionally, there will be a Dead.net exclusive, limited-edition "Watermark" custom vinyl.

All versions are available for preorder now.

