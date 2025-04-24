Grateful Dead releasing new 'Greatest Hits' album for 60th anniversary

The Grateful Dead are continuing their 60th anniversary celebration with the release of the new compilation, Greatest Hits, on June 16.

The record, the band's first official greatest hits compilation, will feature studio recordings of such Dead classics as "Casey Jones," "Friend of the Devil," "Fire on the Mountain, their only Billboard top 10 hit "Touch of Grey," and more.

Greatest Hits will be released digitally, and on CD and vinyl. There will also be an exclusive blue smoke vinyl, available at Dead.net, as well as multiple exclusive colored vinyl variants, available at retailers.

Greatest Hits is available for preorder now.

The Greatest Hits news follows the recent announcement that Grateful Dead will be releasing a 60-CD collection, Enjoying the Ride, on May 30. It features recordings from 25 years of live shows, spanning 1969 to 1994, with recordings from 20 different venues.

And the band has just shared a new preview of the record, a performance of "Althea," recorded at the Hartford Civic Center in Hartford, Connecticut, on March 14, 1981. It is available now via digital outlets.

Enjoying the Ride is limited to 6,000 individually numbered copies and is available exclusively on Dead.net.

And if 60 CDs is too much, Rhino is also set to release a smaller compilation, The Music Never Stopped, on May 30. The 3-CD or 6-LP set is described as a "shorter route through the band's diamond anniversary celebration." It is also available for preorder now.

Here is the track list for Greatest Hits:

"Casey Jones"

"Friend of the Devil"

"Box of Rain"

"Sugar Magnolia

"Truckin'"

"Scarlet Begonias"

"Fire on the Mountain"

"Estimated Prophet"

"Touch of Grey"

