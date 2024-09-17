Grateful Dead releases live performance of “Peggy-O” from 'Friend of the Devils: April 1978' box set

Grateful Dead is giving fans another preview of their upcoming Friend of the Devils: April 1978 box set ahead of its release on Friday.

The band has just released a performance of "Peggy-O," recorded live at Duke University's Cameron Indoor Stadium on April 12, 1978. It is available now via digital outlets.

“No one could have known that the X-factor would appear in such force at Duke ‘78,” Grateful Dead archivist David Lemieux shares. “The Dead, as everyone in the building that night could hear, were determined to play one of their best shows ever.”

The 19-CD Friend of the Devils: April 1978 will be made up of eight previously unreleased complete shows from April 1978, including three Florida shows, as well as two Atlanta shows and single shows from North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

The set will be released exclusively at Dead.net and will be limited to 10,000 individually numbered copies. Plus, the Duke University show will released digitally and as a three-CD or four-LP set.

And for fans who want to hear an even bigger preview, on Wednesday Dead.net will be hosting an early listening party for the April 16, 1978, show at the Huntington Civic Center in Huntington, West Virginia. On Thursday there will be a viewing party for the Duke University concert on The Dead's YouTube channel at 8 p.m. ET.

Friend of the Devils: April 1978 is available for preorder now.

