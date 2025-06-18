Grateful Dead’s next Meet-Up at the Movies to screen 'The Grateful Dead Movie' in IMAX

Grateful Dead fans will once again have the chance to head to the theaters to see their favorite band on the big screen, and this time the event will be part of the continued celebration of the band's 60th anniversary.

The Dead's latest Meet-Up at the Movies will take place Aug. 14. It will feature a showing of the band's concert film The Grateful Dead Movie, which will be shown in theaters, as well as on IMAX screens for the very first time. An advance screening will also be held in 60 IMAX North American locations on Aug. 13.

The Grateful Dead Movie is a recording of their five-night stand at San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom in October 1974, which at the time was believed to be their final run of shows. It features not only performances, but interviews with the band and animation, along with a focus on the band's fans and their "Dead Head" lifestyle.

It will also feature a bonus performance of "China Cat Sunflower/I Know You Rider" at the end, the first time the performance is being shown on the big screen.

The film, one of only two directed by the late Dead founder Jerry Garcia, was originally released in movie theaters in 1978. The new screening marks the first time it's being shown in theaters in eight years.

Tickets for The Dead's Meet-Up at the Movies go on sale June 26 at 9 a.m. ET. More info can be found at MeetUpAtTheMovies.com.

