Green Day announces theatrical premiere of '﻿NIMRODS'﻿ movie

Green Day's NIMRODS movie has a theatrical premiere date.

The film will be screening in cinemas starting Aug. 14.

NIMRODS, previously titled New Years Rev, follows a trio of friends, played by Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman and Ryan Foust, who embark on a road trip under the mistaken belief their band has been chosen to open for a Green Day show on New Year's Eve. It's said to be inspired by Green Day's early van touring days.

The cast also includes Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Mckenna Grace, Fred Armisen, Bobby Lee and Sean Gunn. It's directed by Lee Kirk, who previously worked with Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong on the 2016 film Ordinary World.

NIMRODSfirst premiered under its former title at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.

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