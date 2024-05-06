Green Day announces first-ever Dubai show

GREEN DAY ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Green Day is making their debut in Dubai.

The "American Idiot" outfit will play their first-ever concert in the UAE city on January 27, 2025. The Offspring, who've also never performed in Dubai, will be on the bill, as well.

"Dubai, we're bringing the party to you for the FIRST TIME EVER next year on January 27th!!" Green Day says.

Tickets go on presale beginning Thursday, May 9, at 10 a.m. local time. For more info, visit GreenDayDxB.com.

Green Day will launch a U.S. tour in July. They'll be supporting their new album, Saviors, and playing their Dookie and American Idiot records in full in honor of their respective 30th and 20th anniversaries.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!