Green Day headlining Coachella 2025

Green Day has been confirmed to headline Coachella 2025.

The festival takes place April 11-13 and April 18-20 in Indio, California. Lady Gaga, Post Malone and Travis Scott will headline, as well.

Also on the lineup are Misfits, Clairo, The Marías, Sam Fender, Jimmy Eat World, beabadoobee, Djo, Portishead's Beth Gibbons, Kraftwerk, The Beaches and The Go-Go's.

Registration for access to a presale beginning Friday at 11 a.m. PT is open now. Those who attended the 2023 and 2024 festivals will have access to an earlier sale beginning Thursday at 11 a.m. PT.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Coachella.com.

If you can't make it in person, both Coachella weekends will stream live on YouTube.

