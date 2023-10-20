Green Day performs new single "The American Dream Is Killing Me" at last-minute Las Vegas show

Green Day's last-minute club show in Las Vegas Thursday, October 19, featured the live premiere of their upcoming new single, "The American Dream Is Killing Me."

The set, which the "American Idiot" trio announced with just a day's notice, also included a full-album performance of 1994's Dookie, which was recently reissued in honor of its forthcoming 30th anniversary.

"We just played Dookie in full, thank you for that Las Vegas AND our new single 'The American Dream Is Killing Me' comes out October 24th!" Green Day writes in a Facebook post. "Set those wake up calls, ya hear??"

Over the past couple weeks, Green Day had been posting video teasers on the website TheAmericanDreamIsKillingMe.com, one of which featured Billie Joe Armstrong waking up in a bed and looking at a calendar with the date October 24 circled.

"The American Dream Is Killing Me" is set to be the first single off Green Day's next album, the follow-up to 2020's Father of All... The group also has big tour plans in the works. As Rolling Stone reports, Armstrong announced during the Vegas show that Green Day will be hitting the road alongside The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas.

An official tour schedule is still forthcoming. Perhaps, we'll find that out when "The American Dream Is Killing Me" drops Tuesday.

Before that, though, Green Day will headline Vegas' When We Were Young festival, taking place October 21-22.

