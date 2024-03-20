Green Day plays ﻿﻿new ﻿'Saviors' ﻿album in full during surprise concert

Green Day played a last-minute show in Anaheim, California, on Tuesday, March 19, during which they performed their new album, Saviors, in its entirety.

Ahead of the concert, the "American Idiot" trio posted "Guess who's playing Saviors in full tonight" in an Instagram Story. The set marked the live debut of most of the album's track list.

Saviors, the 14th Green Day album, was released in January. It includes the lead single "The American Dream Is Killing Me."

Green Day will be headlining stadiums in the summer in support of Saviors. The tour, which launches in the U.S. in July, will also feature full-album performances of Dookie and American Idiot in honor of their respective 30th and 20th anniversaries.

