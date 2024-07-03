Green Day presented with UK's BRIT Billion Award

Green Day is adding another award to their trophy case.

The Grammy-winning "American Idiot" trio is the latest band to earn the BRIT Billion Award, which honors artists who've racked up 1 billion streams in the U.K.

"Thank you to the BRIT Awards for our BRIT Billion award + all of you for listening!!!" Green Day says. "Here's to the next billion."

Other BRIT Billion recipients include The Rolling Stones, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey and Queen.

Green Day wrapped a European tour on June 29 at London's Wembley Stadium. They'll launch a U.S. stadium run July 29 in Washington, D.C.

