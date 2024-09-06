Green Day shares three bonus tracks from '﻿American Idiot'﻿ reissue

Green Day has shared three of the bonus tracks included on the band's upcoming 20th anniversary American Idiot reissue.

The recordings include a demo of "Wake Me Up When September Ends," a VH1 Storytellers performance of "St. Jimmy" and the B-side "Governator," which is a throwback to when Arnold Schwarzenegger was the governor of California.

You can listen to them all now via digital outlets.

The American Idiot reissue is due out Oct. 25. The album's anniversary is Sept. 21.

Green Day is currently on tour playing American Idiot in full in honor of its 20th anniversary. They're also playing Dookie in full to celebrate its 30th anniversary and supporting their new album, Saviors.

﻿("St. Jimmy" video contains uncensored profanity.)

