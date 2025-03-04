Green Day's Australia tour cut short due to Cyclone Alfred

Green Day's trip Down Under is ending earlier than anticipated.

The final show of the "American Idiot" trio's Australian tour, scheduled for Wednesday in Gold Coast, has been canceled due to weather caused by a tropical cyclone dubbed Cyclone Alfred.

"With Cyclone Alfred bringing some seriously nasty weather, it's just not possible to go ahead safely," Green Day writes in an Instagram Story. "We know this is a huge disappointment, and we're just as bummed as you are. Stay safe out there!"

Green Day's schedule takes them next to headline Lollapalooza India on March 9. They'll be back in the U.S. in the spring to headline festivals including Coachella, Welcome to Rockville and BottleRock Napa Valley.

