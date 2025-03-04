Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong derides JD Vance with 'Jesus of Suburbia' lyric change

GREEN DAY ABC/Paula Lobo (Paula Lobo/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Green Day is once again taking a shot at the Donald Trump administration with a lyric change.

During the band's show in Melbourne on Saturday, Billie Joe Armstrong sang the line from "Jesus of Suburbia" as "Am I r*****ed, or am I just JD Vance?", referring to the vice president.

Previously, Armstrong altered the words to "American Idiot" during live performances to "I'm not part of the Elon [Musk] agenda" and "I'm not part of a MAGA agenda."

Green Day played Melbourne as part of their tour of Australia, which, as previously reported, has been cut short by a day due to a tropical cyclone dubbed Cyclone Alfred.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!