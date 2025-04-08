Guess which song Billy Corgan wants played at his funeral

Billy Corgan plans to keep making artistic statements even beyond the grave.

In an interview with The Guardian, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman was asked what song he'd pick to be played at his funeral. His response? "I'd probably pick one of my own just to make some sort of posthumous, bitter point."

Said point, Corgan says, would be "You should have paid more attention to me when I was here."

"'To Sheila' from the Adore album by Smashing Pumpkins would be a good one, if you're sitting there, mourning my loss," Corgan says.

If you'd like to pay more attention to Corgan now, you can listen to his podcast, The Magnificent Others. He's also launching a solo tour under the name Billy Corgan and the Machines of God in June.

