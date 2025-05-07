The Guess Who’s Burton Cummings announces A Few Good Moments summer tour

George Pimentel/Getty Images
By Jill Lances

The Guess Who's Burton Cummings is hitting the road this summer.

Cummings, who co-wrote such classic songs as "American Woman" and "These Eyes," has announced dates for the A Few Good Moments tour, which is set to kick off June 21 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The first U.S. date is July 11 in Madison, Wisconsin, and the tour wraps Aug. 29 in Saratoga, California.

The tour is named after Cummings' most recent solo album, A Few Good Moments, which came out in September. It was his first solo album in over a decade.

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at BurtonCummings.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!