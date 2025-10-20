Guitar signed by U2’s Bono & The Edge part of Woody Guthrie Center silent auction

By Jill Lances
A guitar signed by U2’s Bono and The Edge will be part of an upcoming virtual silent auction being put on by the Woody Guthrie Center.

The members of U2 are this year's Woodie Guthrie Prize recipients. According to a post on Instagram, the "marquee item" in the auction will be a Gibson 70s Explorer Natural guitar signed by the two band members.

The auction is set to go live on Tuesday at 12 p.m. CT. It will also feature signed memorabilia from previous events and experiences put on by the Woody Guthrie Center and the Bob Dylan Center, which are both in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The Woody Guthrie Prize, named after the late folk icon, recognizes “a recipient who embodies the spirit of Woody Guthrie’s social consciousness and musical legacy.” Bono and The Edge will be on hand to accept this year’s prize at a ceremony Tuesday at Tulsa’s Cain’s Ballroom. U2 previously played the venue in 1981 on their The Boy Tour.
Previous Woody Guthrie Prize winners include Bruce SpringsteenJohn MellencampJoan Baez and Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello.

