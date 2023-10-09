Guns N’ Roses add two hometown Los Angeles shows with special guests The Black Keys

Guns N' Roses are coming home for the final two shows of their U.S. tour. The rockers are set to headline the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on November 1 and 2, with special guests The Black Keys.

The two concerts will mark Guns N’ Roses’ first Los Angeles shows since 2021 and their first time playing the Hollywood Bowl.

The shows are also helping raise money for a good cause. They are in partnership with the Los Angeles County Parks Foundation (LACPF), with a portion of every ticket being donated to the organization. There will also be a special commemorative T-shirt sold exclusively at the Hollywood Bowl, with proceeds going to the LACPF.

A fan club and American Express presale kick off Tuesday, October 10, with the general onsale set for Friday, October 13, 10 a.m. local time.

Next up, Guns N' Roses are set to play go in Phoenix, Arizona, on October 11. They wrap their entire tour on November 5 at the Hell & Heaven Festival in Mexico City. A complete list of dates can be found at gunsnroses.com.

