Guns N’ Roses release “Perhaps,” their first new song in two years

Guns N' Roses fans are finally getting new music. After weeks of rumors, the rockers just dropped "Perhaps," their first new song since 2021's "Hard Skool" and "Absurd."

And they really mean new. Unlike the 2021 tracks, which were reworkings of old demos, Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan wrote and recorded "Perhaps" this year.

You can listen to "Perhaps" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

The song is also being released as a limited-edition seven-inch vinyl, which features another new track, "The General." It will be released October 27 and is available for preorder now.

The new release comes as Guns N' Roses is in the midst of the North American leg of their world tour. It hits Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Friday, August 18. A complete list of dates can be found at gunsnroses.com.

